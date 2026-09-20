Stina Kayy Hot Shots To Celebrate Her 29th Birthday

Stina Kayy is officially 29 years old ... and in honor of her birthday today, let's take a look back at some of her bustiest snaps.

The Canadian YouTuber, singer and model also has another clear talent to add to her impressive résumé ... posting her jaw-dropping assets on Insta!

What better way to ring in her new year than by taking a scroll down memory lane.

Look at this nearly naked pic ... Stina proved that less is definitely more with her selfie game.

Seriously, this black and white outfit proves that mesh bikinis are so in ... especially when her chest is so out.

Speaking of bikinis ... summer may be in its final days, but this hot pink two-piece gives us all some motivation to hit the beach before fall officially starts!