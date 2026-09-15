Sommer Ray Turns 30, Check Out Her Sexiest Pics

Sommer Ray is officially 30 ... and we're ringing in the big 3-0 with some seriously steamy shots.

From showing off her bikini bod to serving up sweaty gym selfies, Sommer's never been shy about giving fans plenty to look at ... and we're celebrating her milestone birthday with some of her hottest pics.

When she's not working out or behind the DJ booth, she's soaking up the sun and showing off the results.

She's officially out of her 20s ... but judging by these shots, she's not cooling things down anytime soon.

Check out the gallery to see Sommer's hottest shots through the years.