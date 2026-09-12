Sydney Sweeney Sexy Snaps, Happy 29th Birthday!

Sydney Sweeney is marking her last year in her 20s, so to celebrate turning 29, we've come correct with her sexiest shots ever!

From lacy lingerie selfies to cowboy bikini shots guaranteed to make anyone scream, "yeehaw!" -- and we can’t forget about her workout sets that always turn heads ... is it safe to say this gal from Spokane, Washington, has no bad angle?!

Take a look behind the scenes at Syd playing Cassie Howard on "Euphoria" -- the role that cemented her Hollywood hottie status!

She's also been turning heads off-screen with her own lingerie line, SYRN, proving her style game is just as strong as her on-screen one ...

And for the finale ... wink at the hot shots and check out the gallery!