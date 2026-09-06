Ladies In Lounge Chairs ... Way Too Hot To Sit Still!
Ladies In Lounge Chairs Too Hot To Sit Still 🥵
Published
When you're a celeb, Sundays in the sun are meant for one thing and one thing only: sittin' pretty in a lounge chair!
Check out the gallery -- Morgan Ketzner, Kara Del Toro and Sierra Furtado took a seat and stole the spotlight!
And "Outer Banks" babe Madison Bailey teased the people, us included, with a cheeky pic that had everyone doing a double take!
Park it like it's hot, and see more stars like Dua Lipa, Jordyn Woods and Amelia Gray Hamlin lounging like they own the beaches!