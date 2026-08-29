See August's Hottest Celebs Busting Out of Their Bikinis

August is coming to a close ... and that means we have to kiss summer's sexiest month goodbye💋💋

But the good news is, these hot celebs and their bangin' bikini bods are not leaving you high and dry -- because we've rounded up all of this month's hottest shots for you.

Emily Ratajkowski's bikini is barely holding it together ... and honestly neither are we with those massive floatation devices in our faces.

Our sexy side boob queen Dua Lipa hasn't let us down all summer with her constant stream of hot pics that will keep us "Prisoner" all year long.

August also blessed us with this ab-solutely stunning picture of pop princess Tate McRae -- and all of her hot shots this summer have made us "Just Keep Watching."