Put '2 Hands' On Tate McRae's Sexy Birthday Selfies
Tate McRae Put '2 Hands' On My Sexy Birthday Snaps
Published
Sorry, not sorry ... but today's just packed with celebrity birthdays and we can't help ourselves ... so flashing you Tate McRae's sexiest shots to honor her 23rd birthday is the least we can do.
It's always golden hour when Tate's on the screen, and if you've seen this girl in action, you know she's quite the dancing queen!
Put your "2 Hands" on our gallery ... happy Birthday, Miss McRae!