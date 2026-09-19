Lily Chee Hot Shots To Kick Off Her 23rd Birthday
Lily Chee 23 And Me ... Birthday Hot Shots!!!
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Lily Chee just turned 23, and you know what that means ... time to celebrate another trip around the sun with some hot shots!
This actress-slash-model is no stranger to flaunting her good looks online -- so it seemed like the most fitting way to ring in her big day!
Like this cheeky underwater shot ... Lily's looking like a real-life mermaid in this one!
And we have to admit -- she's pulling off that stunning swimsuit. It's certainly showing off her killer curves.
We couldn't forget this one ... the birthday babe is looking like a wonder in white, thanks to this itty bitty two-piece.
Check out our gallery to see even more of Lily -- and be sure to send her a little birthday love!!!