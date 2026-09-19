Lily Chee Hot Shots To Kick Off Her 23rd Birthday

Lily Chee just turned 23, and you know what that means ... time to celebrate another trip around the sun with some hot shots!

This actress-slash-model is no stranger to flaunting her good looks online -- so it seemed like the most fitting way to ring in her big day!

Like this cheeky underwater shot ... Lily's looking like a real-life mermaid in this one!

And we have to admit -- she's pulling off that stunning swimsuit. It's certainly showing off her killer curves.

We couldn't forget this one ... the birthday babe is looking like a wonder in white, thanks to this itty bitty two-piece.