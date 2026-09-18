McKenna West Surrogacy Drama: First Photos of Newborn At Center of Legal Battle

The first photos of the baby at the center of the legal drama between the biological parents and surrogate McKenna West have been released ... and they are tough to look at.

TMZ obtained two photos of the newborn from his biological parents, Omar Ahmed and Nausheen Gilkar, and the images show a long scar down the middle of his chest from emergency heart surgery.

The child, who Omar and Nausheen call Rumi, is hooked up to all sorts of tubes and machines monitoring his health. It's a lot to take in.

McKenna, who calls the child Gabriel, refused to terminate the baby despite Omar and Nausheen wanting to do so after a heart issue was diagnosed during the pregnancy. The surrogate flew to Texas to give birth ... and has been involved in a legal battle with Omar and Nausheen for months over who will get the baby.

The newborn is currently with Omar and Nausheen, as the parties wait for the Supreme Court to decide whether it will review the case.

Play video content Video: Harvey Levin Breaks Down Surrogate Custody Battle After Baby Born With Severe Heart Defect TMZ.com

Nausheen and Omar's lawyer, Lee Budner, tells TMZ, "While McKenna West has been conducting a publicity tour, Rumi's parents have been quietly caring for their child and following the recommendations of Rumi's medical team."