Surrogate McKenna West's Supreme Court Bid Slammed by Child's Biological Parents

McKenna West's last-ditch bid to try taking her wild surrogacy case before the Supreme Court is being slammed by the biological parents of the critically ill baby she carried.

Nausheen Gilkar and Omar Ahmed's lawyer, Lee Budner, described the surrogate's latest legal attempt as containing "defamatory lies about Rumi's parents and his medical care, and mischaracterizations of the law."

The California couple's attorney pointed out court rulings in Alaska, California and Texas have already gone in their favor ... saying, "This means that every Court to consider McKenna West's claims has ruled that Rumi's parents are Omar and Nausheen."

Budner added ... "Omar and Nausheen spend every day at Rumi's side in the neonatal cardiac intensive care unit, where he remains in critical condition. They are singularly focused, as they always have been, on caring for their baby through his devastating condition, following the advice and recommendations of his team of medical experts."

As we reported ... McKenna is asking the Supreme Court to intervene on her behalf in order to have a say in the newborn's medical care.

This whole saga started after doctors discovered the baby had hypoplastic left heart syndrome during a 20-week scan. Nausheen and Omar wanted the pregnancy terminated under their surrogacy agreement ... but McKenna ultimately refused and traveled from Alaska to Texas to give birth.