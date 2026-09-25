Bianca Censori Shows Off Her Nipples, Strawberry Blonde Hair While Out with Kanye

Play video content Video: Bianca Censori Leaves Little to the Imagination During Outing With Kanye BACKGRID

Bianca Censori is back at it again ... with a new hairdo and a staple from her time with Kanye West ... a see-through shirt that does little to cover her nipples.

Bianca and Ye were spotted leaving the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles on Thursday ... and it looks like she's got a new look ... peep her strawberry blonde locks.

Don't worry, Bianca's not changing her most famous assets ... showing off her bangin' bod in her all-black fit.

Bianca put the girls on display in a sheer halter top that reminds the rapper just how lucky he is ... leaving little to the imagination for the rest of us.

She completed the jaw-dropping look with a pair of skin-tight leggings that hugged her killer curves in all the right places.