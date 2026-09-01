Bianca Censori Not Interested In Being Grilled About Life, Kanye

Bianca Censori is making it very clear she doesn't do interviews -- instead, she'll write you a letter about why she hates them.

When Welcome magazine asked to chat, she shut them down, explaining in her letter ... "I’ve only done one interview. I read it back and couldn’t fully recognize the person they interviewed."

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Bianca clarified that it was nice to be asked, saying ... "I enjoyed the invitation to self-absorption. For a moment, you’re allowed to speak entirely about yourself. That’s the whole point, so no one can judge you for being self-involved."

But the performance artist says she doesn't like how interviews can misconstrue tone and intention, flatten people's personalities, and don't account for growth or change.

She wrote ... "When I think about interviews nailing down their subjects, I can hear the hammer on the nails. I can see them forming this irregular hexagon, sealing the lid on a coffin. My coffin."

She continued ... "Interviews structure, distill, repeat, and abridge something that isn’t stable. But you can’t make people digestible like that."

Bianca also mentioned that she's previously considered doing interviews to avoid being reduced to what she wears ... but says that won't help because it's just going to keep happening anyway.