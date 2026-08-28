Bianca Censori Serves Up Kanye West's Severed Head on Social Media

Bianca Censori is serving up Kanye West's head on a silver platter ... or, at least a medical tray.

Ye's wife took to Instagram to share a realistic-looking photo of the rapper's severed head -- a prop from his music video with Don Toliver ... and it's a lot to behold.

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Even though it's fake, it's enough to do a double-take, thanks to the gory details ... like the uneven cuts that make it look like someone hacked off Ye's head.

Bianca directed the music video for Ye and DT's collab, "OK" ... and also shared photos of her husband -- with his head actually attached to his body -- plus Don, and the actors from the visual.

The single-shot video takes place in a morgue ... Don and Ye are both corpses who reanimate and rise up against the medical examiners.