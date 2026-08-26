Bianca Censori Takes Chicago West and Dream Kardashian on Mall Trip

Bianca Censori just got an early lesson in Kardashian kid duty ... hitting a Los Angeles mall with Kanye West's daughter, Chicago, and Dream Kardashian.

Bianca took the two cousins out for a girls' day Wednesday, looking right at home in stepmom mode as they strolled through the L.A. mall and checked out the shops. The trio appeared relaxed and in great spirits during the outing.

It’s a notable family mashup ... Kanye’s wife was spending time with one of Kim Kardashian's kids and her niece, all in one outing.

Chicago is one of Kanye and Kim’s four children, while Dream is Rob Kardashian's daughter with Blac Chyna.