Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Get Cozy in New Photos

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are kicking the romance rumors into top gear ... because she's sharing intimate new photos with the Formula 1 superstar.

The reality star and mogul posted a fresh batch of pics to Instagram showing herself and Lewis getting cozy in several different settings ... including an elevator, the backseat of a car and more.

One of the more eye-catching shots shows Lewis with his hand resting on Kim’s stomach as the two pose for a mirror selfie ... while Kim's sweater is basically slipping off her impressive bod.

The pair appeared bundled in fur coats for several snaps ... though we're sure their red-hot romance is more than sufficient to keep any chill away.

The photos give fans a sneak peak into what looks like a pretty comfortable dynamic between the two. They appear relaxed and affectionate throughout the carousel ... included also included some photos of Kim's brood.

Kim and Lewis have been the subject of romance speculation for months ... with an online frenzy breaking out every time they appear in public together. More recently they're sharing pics online -- Lewis posted new photos of Kim just yesterday!