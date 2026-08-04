Kanye West Makes Out With Bianca Censori in Photo Booth

Kanye West and Bianca Censori turned a photo booth into their own private kissing booth ... passionately making out while having their pictures taken.

Bianca shared three snaps from the photo booth to her Instagram stories on Tuesday ... including one where the two are tongue wrestling.

Ye and Bianca look like they skipped straight to tongue-on-tongue action here ... no pecking around.

Bianca also shared some more chaste pics of the pair ... showing her snuggled up to her man, biting her thumb.

The pair have been having a great time together this summer ... taking over Versailles for a masquerade ball and hanging out in Amsterdam -- where Bianca gave Kanye the gift of her body in a latex bodysuit.