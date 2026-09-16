Olivia Jade Poses Topless For New Campaign Leaning Into College Admissions Scandal

Olivia Jade Giannulli's leaning into the embarrassing college admissions scandal that changed her life ... posing for several academic-themed pics -- including a couple of scandalous ones -- for a good cause.

This Olivia Jade x Reformation campaign is frying me 😭 pic.twitter.com/OjXgG6hE6B @Starkeyland

One photo showed the star wearing a sweater that reads, "College" across the front ... while another showed her stripped of the sweater and covering herself with a large clutch she's holding.

The influencer and social media star's partner company -- Reformation -- wrote in their Instagram caption that Olivia "is back on campus in a crew that suits her better than the other kind."

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The photos and the caption are chef's kiss ... a hilarious play on her family's most embarrassing moments.

As you know, Olivia's famous parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were busted for paying Rick Singer to get her into USC through the so-called "side door" ... landing her a fraudulent spot on the school's rowing team.

The adults even had Olivia pose on a rowing machine to make it look like she was proficient in crew. Olivia ultimately dropped out of school after the incident came to life.