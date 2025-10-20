Lori Loughlin Prenup Could Mean She Gets Nothing in Divorce From Mossimo

Lori Loughlin has separated from estranged husband Mossimo Giannulli, but if she thinks she's going to get a chunk of the fashion designer's fortune in the split, she might have to think again.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... a prenuptial agreement Lori signed when she married Mossimo in 1997 provides their assets are separate property. We're told it's something Mossimo insisted on before they married.

What's more ... Mossimo was worth north of $100 million at the time. It's unclear if the prenup changed, but if it didn't, it looks like she's screwed.

This could explain why Lori doesn't consider herself "single" yet, despite living separately for months. Sources with direct knowledge previously told us she's waiting to see how the separation shakes out.

In the meantime, our sources say Lori has a terrific relationship with her daughters and has been spending quality time with them.

The "Full House" actress is devastated by the separation because she thought Mossimo would make changes after they were released from prison -- but he didn’t -- and she’s disappointed in him, according to our sources.

As you know, the pair were sentenced to several months in prison over the 2019 "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal. The feds accused Lori and Mossimo of paying $500,000 to college admissions fixer Rick Singer to get Olivia Jade into USC on a crew scholarship.

Both Lori and Mossimo struck plea deals, confessing to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. She got 2 months in prison, and he got 5 months.