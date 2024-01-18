Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Drops Prison Reference in Video

Lori Loughlin Daughter Olivia Jade Dredges Up "P" Word

1/18/2024 5:56 AM PT
olivia jade Lori Loughlin
Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade may want to redub her "prison" comment in a YouTube video she created showing off her amazing kitchen.

Olivia gave everyone a tour of her luxurious Los Angeles home in the 17-plus minute video she shot and uploaded to her YT vlog. But things got weird once she stepped into the kitchen and alluded to Lori's imprisonment for her mom's role in the infamous college admissions scandal.

olivia jade Lori Loughlin
Check it out ... Talking directly into the camera, Olivia tells her audience she just ordered wallpaper, so the kitchen won't feel so sterile.

She repeats the phrase, "It's not gonna feel like," before she stops and thinks for a moment. Then she delivers the punchline -- "a prison."

Lori Loughlin Family Photos
Realizing what she just said, Olivia warns her viewers to “Save the jokes. I don’t want to hear it. I set you up and I don’t want you to tee off. OK?”

Of course, the 24-year-old influencer was referring to Lori and her husband Mossimo Giannulli's federal convictions in the 2021 college admissions case.

Lori and Mossimo pled guilty to paying a fixer half a million dollars to get Olivia and her sister, Isabella Rose, accepted into the University of Southern California under the false pretense they were rowing recruits.

Celebrity Prison Duds
The couple was convicted of federal fraud charges, and both served short prison sentences and paid $400,000 in fines.

Old news is old news!
