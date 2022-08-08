Lori Loughlin Petitions Court to Travel to Canada to Shoot Movie

Lori Loughlin wants to get on with her life after serving time for her role in the college admissions scandal, and that involves flying to Canada to shoot a movie.

Lori is currently on 2-years probation after serving 2 months ... as a result, she's required to get approval from the judge before leaving the country.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Lori's been offered a role in the flick but it's contingent on her getting approval to travel. She says the project would last a week and it would be shot in the middle of September or the beginning of October.

The judge signed off, allowing her to travel, but that's just half of the approval process. Canada is super strict on allowing people in with criminal records, and Lori pled guilty to a felony.

We've already seen other celebs be turned away ... including Chris Brown, Lil Wayne and The Game, so Lori's fate is not certain.