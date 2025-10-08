Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Living Separately After Split

Lori Loughlin has been separated from her hubby of 27 years Mossimo Giannulli for several months now ... and TMZ has learned the estranged couple is not living under the same roof.

Source with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Lori is still living in L.A. and Mossimo is spending a lot of time at their house in Sun Valley, Idaho ... unlike some couples who break up and live together, Lori and Mossimo seem far apart.

We're told Lori doesn't consider herself "single" yet -- even though she's not currently dating -- and she's just waiting to see how the separation shakes out. Our sources say Lori has a terrific relationship with her daughters and has been spending quality time with them.

What's more, the "Full House" actress is just devastated by the separation because she thought Mossimo would make changes after they were released from prison -- but he didn’t -- and she’s disappointed in him, according to our sources.

As you know, the pair were sentenced to several months in prison over the 2019 "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal. The feds accused Lori and Mossimo of paying $500,000 to college admissions fixer Rick Singer to get Olivia Jade into USC on a crew scholarship.

Both Lori and Mossimo struck plea deals, confessing to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

Other media outlets have reported that Mossimo blamed Lori for the scandal, which led to their split ... but a source close to the fashion designer denies that, and says Mossimo takes full responsibility for the scandal.

We've reached out to Lori's rep and Mossimo ... so far no word back.

