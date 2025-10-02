Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Separate

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli -- both of whom spent time in prison over the college admissions scandal -- have separated ... TMZ has confirmed.

The "Full House" star and her fashion-designer husband made national news back in 2019 after authorities claimed they paid $500,000 to college admissions fixer Rick Singer to get their daughter, Olivia Jade, into USC on a crew scholarship.

They famously had Oliva Jade pose on a rowing machine to fake proficiency in the sport.

Both Lori and Mossimo struck plea deals, confessing to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. She got 2 months in prison, and he got 5 months.