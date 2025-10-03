Mossimo Giannulli Steps Out with Stylist After Lori Loughlin Separation

Mossimo Giannulli's working through the end of his marriage the Beverly Hills way ... he's picking up some sweet duds on a day out with a young woman at his side ... but he says it's not what you're thinking.

The fashion designer stepped out in BH on Thursday -- mere hours before news of his split from Lori Loughlin broke -- and he was spotted at the valet of a shopping center picking up his car.

Mossimo tells us ... he was doing a photoshoot for his golf brand, G/FORE, yesterday -- and the woman at his side is his stylist. There is NOTHING romantic going on between them.

Giannulli's dressed casually in a white polo shirt and blue jeans ... and he's chatting casually with a woman in a blue sweater and a tiny, tan skirt with a design on the backside.

Mossimo loaded a couple of big white bags from the brand -- best known for its stylish golf shoes -- into his car once the valet pulled up with it, before driving away.

Of course, later in the evening, we confirmed the news that Mossimo and Lori Loughlin were separating after nearly three decades together. Loughlin's rep, Elizabeth Much, told People "They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time."

Loughlin and Giannulli gained national attention back in 2019 when they both went to prison for paying $500K to get their daughter, Olivia Jade, into USC on a crew scholarship.