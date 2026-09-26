Chloe Burrows Hot Shots to Slay Her 31st Birthday!!!

Another birthday bombshell has entered the villa ... Chloe Burrows just turned 31! And in honor of the blonde beauty's big day, we've got some hot shots for ya!

If you find yourself captivated by the bday girl's killer curves ... you're in luck! We talkin' teeny bikinis and sheer, skin-tight outfits.

Really any lusty look you can think of, we've got it covered ... all thanks to Chloe's hot shots and steamy selfies.