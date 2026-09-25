Presley Gerber Cremated, Cause of Death Still Under Investigation

Presley Gerber has been cremated just days after his shocking death in a Santa Monica rehab facility ... according to the death certificate obtained by TMZ.

The death certificate says Presley was cremated at the Rose Family Funeral Home. Presley is described as an entrepreneur who worked in mental health, and his ashes will be kept at Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's Malibu mansion.

While his body has been cremated and the autopsy complete, it appears the M.E. is still waiting for test results to come back before announcing an official cause of death ... listing it as deferred and pending investigation.

Our sources say arrangements are underway for his funeral. We're told the funeral will be small and intimate. It will be held sometime within the week, and the family is deciding between Forest Lawn or Malibu Presbyterian Church.

We broke the story ... Presley was found dead in his bedroom at a luxury rehab facility on Sunday. Sources say he looked intoxicated while checking into the facility, which we've learned isn't abnormal, given that people are generally looking to get high one more time.

Our sources say Presley had a persistent problem with ketamine ... a substance his doctor prescribed to him anyway, much to the consternation of his family. Other stars like influencer Jake Shane and actress Laura Dern have also been spotted providing emotional support.

Our sources say the family is “unbelievably shattered” and has been receiving support from longtime friends George and Amal Clooney.

We’re told the Clooneys have been spending time bouncing between Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber’s homes as they rally around the family.

While there are still numerous details to be taken care of for Presley, our sources say the family's top priority right now is to be together and grieve.