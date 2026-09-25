Kaia Gerber's Missing Cat Is Found As She Grieves Late Brother Presley

Kaia Gerber's cat that went missing this past week has been found ... and apparently her friends' efforts helped reunite the pet with its celeb owner.

A source tells TMZ ... the model's cat, Tony, was found Thursday via a tracker.

As we reported ... Kaia's friends Jake Shane, Lewis Pullman and Carissa Gallo were spotted posting missing cat flyers all around the Hollywood Hills.

The posters -- which listed a reward for the "LOST CAT" -- pointed out that the feline could easily be ID'd by his tracker.