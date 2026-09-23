Presley Gerber Was Found Dead In Bedroom at Rehab Facility

Presley Gerber was found in a bedroom inside the Santa Monica sober living home where he died ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the investigation tell TMZ ... Presley's body was near the bed when his body was found on Sunday. Our sources indicate Presley's body was not on the bed, but they could not clarify the exact location he had been found.

We're also told fentanyl has not come up in the investigation thus far, though the Medical Examiner's toxicology testing will ultimately determine what was in his system.

As TMZ previously reported, Presley arrived at the luxury sober living home Saturday evening and appeared to be under the influence.

The model had a 24/7 sober coach who frequently traveled with him and provided around-the-clock support in the months leading up to his death ... though it's unclear whether the coach was with him that weekend.

Presley went into cardiac arrest Sunday morning before he died. Police are investigating his death as a suspected drug overdose, and no foul play is suspected.

TMZ broke the story ... the 27-year-old son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber died Sunday, hours after checking into the facility.

His autopsy has been completed, but his official cause of death remains deferred.