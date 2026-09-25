Laura Dern Brings Gifts to Former Costar Kaia Gerber's House After Presley's Death

Kaia Gerber is receiving support from Hollywood royalty during a trying time ... with Laura Dern showing up at her home ... and she wasn't empty-handed.

The legendary actress was spotted grabbing goodie bags and a flower bouquet from her car outside Kaia's Los Angeles-area home ... paying a visit as the model mourns her brother Presley's death.

Laura wore a black sweater and blue jeans to see her friend.

If you didn't know ... Laura has a longstanding relationship with Kaia's mom, Cindy Crawford.

Kaia and Laura have worked together too ... starring in the AppleTV+ show "Palm Royale" together.

As we reported, it's been a terrible week for Kaia ... her brother was found dead in a Santa Monica rehab facility on Sunday in what authorities suspect may be a drug overdose.

Days after Presley's death, Kaia's cat ran away ... just another thing going wrong during what was already a difficult time.