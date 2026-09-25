Carrot Top Texted Manager 'Done' Before Suicide Attempt

Carrot Top was informed that allegations of sexual misconduct were coming out about him around an hour before he attempted to take his own life ... this according to a police report.

According to the report, obtained by TMZ, cops got a call from medical dispatch about a suicidal male at Carrot’s Las Vegas home on September 18 at 4:21 PM. Officers say they arrived on scene and found the comedian in the backyard by his pool. The report says he was breathing but was unconscious.

Cops say Carrot’s manager told cops that he had told the entertainer about an article that came out with claims that he was sexually inappropriate.

Play video content Video: Carrot Top 911 Caller Pleads With Him To 'Stay Awake' After Suicide Attempt Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept

The report says Carrot told his manager that his show was going to be over ... and he hoped a third party and her daughter would be “okay without him.”

Cops say the call ended with the manager, who says Carrot then texted him, “Done.”

The manager told cops he was unable to get ahold of Carrot after the comments he made and requested authorities go to his home.

As TMZ first reported, Carrot was rushed to the hospital, where he has remained ever since.

Play video content Video: Carrot Top Accuser Brian Evans Pushes Back On Claims Against Him Youtube/ Brian Evans

Carrot and his former pal, Brian Evans, have been fighting in court for months about an alleged explicit tape of Carrot. Brian denies all allegations of wrongdoing.