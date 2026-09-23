Play video content Video: Carrot Top 911 Caller Pleads With Him To 'Stay Awake' After Suicide Attempt Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept

Carrot Top was barely conscious and struggling to breathe when a frantic caller reached 911 during his suicide attempt ... repeatedly begging dispatchers to get help to his Las Vegas home, TMZ has learned.

TMZ has obtained the dispatch audio from Las Vegas Police after last Friday's emergency call ... and the unidentified caller immediately tells operators someone is "trying to commit suicide."

The caller says she went to check on Carrot Top -- real name Scott Thompson -- after one of his employees asked her to ... and found him near the pool.

She tells dispatchers Carrot Top is awake but "passing out," with his eyes rolling back and his face appearing to turn blue.

Things quickly get more serious when she says he's barely breathing ... prompting the dispatcher to walk her through laying him flat, tilting his head back, and closely monitoring his breaths in case CPR becomes necessary.

At one point, the caller repeatedly pleads, "Stay awake. Stay awake. Stay awake," before telling dispatchers, "He's passing out now."

She later says his legs are hanging in the pool and she's struggling to move him as paramedics race to the house.

As TMZ previously reported ... Carrot Top was hospitalized Friday following an attempted suicide involving a suspected prescription drug overdose. He has since regained consciousness and is breathing on his own while continuing to receive medical care.

His Las Vegas shows at the Luxor were also canceled as he recovered.