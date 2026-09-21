Play video content Video: Tony Rock Says Carrot Top Crisis Shows Comedians Face Real Struggles TMZ.com

Tony Rock is sending love to Carrot Top following his recent suicide attempt ... while reminding people there is often pain behind a comedian's smile.

We got Tony at LAX Monday, and he offered prayers for Carrot Top and his family ... saying a crisis like this affects far more than one person.

Tony says comedians still deal with real stress, trauma and drama offstage -- something audiences can lose sight of while watching them perform.

He also acknowledged the alleged extortion attempt -- which Tony admits happens to famous people -- involving a sexually explicit recording.

Play video content Video: Carrot Top Accuser Brian Evans Pushes Back On Claims Against Him Youtube/ Brian Evans

As TMZ previously reported, Carrot Top's attorneys claim a man named Brian Evans demanded $500,000 while threatening to place the recording in a public court filing.

Evans denies making any threat and says the video was deleted long ago.

We broke the story ... Carrot Top was hospitalized in Las Vegas after a suicide attempt. His rep says he is recovering and receiving care.

Tony ended on a lighter note, saying touring with his brother Chris Rock remains his number one goal.

As for whether Chris will see these comments ... Tony's got a hilarious response.