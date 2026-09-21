Tony Rock Says Carrot Top Crisis Shows Comedians Face Real Struggles
Tony Rock on Carrot Top Comics Deal With Real-Life Issues Too!!!
Tony Rock is sending love to Carrot Top following his recent suicide attempt ... while reminding people there is often pain behind a comedian's smile.
We got Tony at LAX Monday, and he offered prayers for Carrot Top and his family ... saying a crisis like this affects far more than one person.
Tony says comedians still deal with real stress, trauma and drama offstage -- something audiences can lose sight of while watching them perform.
He also acknowledged the alleged extortion attempt -- which Tony admits happens to famous people -- involving a sexually explicit recording.
As TMZ previously reported, Carrot Top's attorneys claim a man named Brian Evans demanded $500,000 while threatening to place the recording in a public court filing.
Evans denies making any threat and says the video was deleted long ago.
We broke the story ... Carrot Top was hospitalized in Las Vegas after a suicide attempt. His rep says he is recovering and receiving care.
Tony ended on a lighter note, saying touring with his brother Chris Rock remains his number one goal.
As for whether Chris will see these comments ... Tony's got a hilarious response.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org.