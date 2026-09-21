Carrot Top's Shows Canceled Through Next Week After Suspected Overdose

Carrot Top's Las Vegas shows at the Luxor have been canceled through next Monday as the comedian remains hospitalized following a suspected overdose involving prescription pills ... TMZ has learned.

The 61-year-old's performances through Sept. 28 have been called off while he continues receiving medical care.

As we first reported Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson, took prescription pills Friday before suffering the suspected overdose.

We're told the longtime Luxor headliner remains hospitalized but is awake, breathing on his own and continuing to improve.