Carrot Top's Ex-Pal Tells Judge He's Getting Death Threats Amid Their Legal War

Carrot Top's former pal, Brian Evans, says the comedian's fans are sending him death threats as their legal war plays out in court ... and he fears for his life.

TMZ obtained a transcript from Tuesday's court hearing in Florida ... which reveals Brian told the judge, "I have people threatening to kill me because of the stuff that he's putting there online. And saying they're going to if they see me on the street, they're going to beat the s*** out of me. What am I supposed to do? ... I don't want to die over this."

Play video content Video: Carrot Top Accuser Brian Evans Pushes Back On Claims Against Him Youtube/ Brian Evans

Carrot Top's team was in court arguing their case to stop Brian from making future filings in the case without the court's approval, claiming he keeps filing docs with false claims about Carrot ... which are getting picked up by the media.

Carrot claims Brian is trying to extort him using an allegedly explicit tape of him.

As TMZ first reported, the judge issued warnings to Carrot Top and Brian to follow the court's orders, saying he could go beyond monetary sanctions and throw either one of them in jail for defying his orders.

Play video content Video: Carrot Top 911 Caller Pleads With Him To 'Stay Awake' After Suicide Attempt Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept

We broke the story ... Carrot attempted suicide earlier this month … which was brought up in court this week.

The court did not sign off on the request for Brian to not be allowed to file new court docs without approval ... but the judge did agree the case should be kept confidential.