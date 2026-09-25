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Tim Tebow Pauses Relationship with Life Surge, Calls For Investigation Amid Scandal

Tim Tebow Later, Life Surge!!! Backs Off Amid Scam Claims

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Tim Tebow is putting his relationship with Life Surge on pause after the wealth seminars reportedly left attendees in debt as part of an alleged scam.

The football legend announced he'll be taking a break as their spokesperson and pausing his relationship with the wealth-building company until he can "learn more about the facts."

Tebow also told reporters his team is investigating Life Surge in the wake of the bombshell report that claims seminar attendees were pressured into dropping $50K on investment mentorships.

He claims he had no idea any of this was going on, and he was "caught off-guard" when his team told him.

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According to the report, Life Surge's seminars give advice about stock trading and real estate they describe as "super easy" ... but are actually incredibly complicated and expensive.

The company claims it "does not ask its headline speakers to promote or endorse Impact Classes or advanced training programs" ... but audio captured Tebow encouraging attendees to sign up for courses in 2023.

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