Jonathan Rinderknecht has been convicted of starting the devastating 2025 fire in the Pacific Palisades.

A jury found Rinderknecht guilty Friday during his retrial ... about 5 months after his first one ended in a mistrial.

Play video content Video: Wildfire Sweeps Through Pacific Palisades, Celeb Homes Threatened TMZ.com

He's been convicted on two federal charges -- one count of destruction of property by means of fire, and one count of arson affecting property used in interstate commerce.

As you know, prosecutors claimed Rinderknecht set a brush fire January 1, 2025. And even though firefighters contained the initial blaze, prosecutors say it was still smoldering for days before eventually bursting into what became the Palisades fire.

Ahead of his conviction, Rinderknecht's defense had been trying to introduce new testimony from a retired Cal Fire investigator who was pointing fingers at NBA star Chris Bosh's house.

The investigator claimed to have evidence that indicated a firework was possibly set off at Bosh's home ... suggesting it could've started the blaze instead of Rinderknecht's brush fire.