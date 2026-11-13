Ex-NBA Star Chris Bosh Slams Palisades Fire Suspect’s Theory About His Home

Chris Bosh denies he or his family were living at their California mansion during the 2025 Palisades fire … despite the man accused of starting the fire pointing the blame at the ex-NBA star’s home.

The former Miami Heat star posted a lengthy statement on social media after suspect Jonathan Rinderknecht’s legal team made claims in his defense.

Rinderknecht is facing criminal charges for allegedly “maliciously” starting a fire. The suspect’s legal team asked for permission to introduce evidence from a retired Cal Fire investigator … who wanted to testify about a potential firework going off from Chris’ home.

The suspect’s lawyer said, “Mr. Cole is expected to testify that during his 2025 investigation of the Palisades Fire he observed and documented a mark and an associated burn and smoke trail on the driveway and rear patio area of the residence at (redacted), and that, based on his training and experience, those marks are physical evidence of a launched firework.” Prosecutors scoffed at the claim.

Now, Chris is speaking out about the theory. He said his family was not in Pacific Palisades on New Year’s Eve 2024 or New Year’s Day 2025.

“We were at our residence in Austin, Texas. To our knowledge, our Pacific Palisades property was unoccupied and was not being rented or used by guests during that time,” he said.