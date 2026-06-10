Karen Bass' Brother Sues City of Los Angeles After Home Burned in Palisades Fire

Karen Bass' own brother is now among those taking legal action over the devastating Palisades Fire ... he's suing the City of Los Angeles after the blaze reduced his Malibu home to ashes.

Kenneth Bass -- the L.A. mayor's brother -- and his wife joined a massive wildfire lawsuit last month ... alleging they suffered smoke inhalation injuries, emotional distress and other damages after the January 2025 blaze destroyed their longtime Malibu property.

According to court filings, first reported by L.A. Material, Kenneth and Cindy Bass are among a group of residents seeking compensation from a long list of defendants. The couple's home was listed in the lawsuit as a "total burn down."

The reported filing creates an awkward wrinkle for Mayor Bass, who has defended her administration's response to the wildfire catastrophe.

As TMZ previously reported, Bass faced intense criticism after she was in Africa when the Palisades Fire erupted ... and later found herself at odds with then-LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley over the city's wildfire response.

Mayor Bass publicly revealed in January 2025 that her brother had lost his home in the fire ... telling residents at a community meeting, "The loss that you're going through, I share indirectly. It's hit my family too."

Her office tells TMZ ... "There's nothing new here -- Mayor Bass has spoken of her brother's loss publicly since January of 2025. Thousands of people are plaintiffs in this action, which names 18 public and private sector defendants. The City Attorney's Office is responsible for defending the City and DWP in this lawsuit."

Play video content Video: Wildfire Sweeps Through Pacific Palisades, Celeb Homes Threatened TMZ.com

The litigation remains in its early stages, and city lawyers have denied wrongdoing.

Mayor Bass' brother -- a kitchen remodeling businessman who has donated to his sister's political campaigns -- sold the burned Malibu property last year and has since relocated to Los Angeles.