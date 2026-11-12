NBA Star Chris Bosh Linked to Palisades Fire Case by Arson Suspect's Defense

What's Chris Bosh Got to Do with It?!

Jonathan Rinderknecht lawyer is trying to prove he didn't start 2025's deadly Palisades fire ... and is pointing a finger at Chris Bosh's mansion instead.

According to court documents obtained by the California Post, Rinderknecht's lawyer wants to introduce testimony from retired Cal Fire investigator Michael T. Cole about a possible firework launched from the NBA star's house.

The filing said ... "Mr. Cole is expected to testify that during his 2025 investigation of the Palisades Fire he observed and documented a mark and an associated burn and smoke trail on the driveway and rear patio area of the residence at (redacted), and that, based on his training and experience, those marks are physical evidence of a launched firework."

The former Miami Heat star was reportedly renting out the house when the fires started, according to The Post.

Prosecutors slammed the request in their own filing, saying Cole has "zero qualifications, training, or experience."

They said ... "His entire 'expert' opinion is based on six drone photographs of a brown stain on the driveway taken in either February 2025 or 2026. No up-close in-person inspection, no other testing. Six drone photographs, that’s it."

Rinderknecht's defense for the re-trial argues that fireworks possibly caused the devastating blaze ... not him.