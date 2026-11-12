Bunnie XO To Jelly Roll: How Much For The Poster Of Me You Trashed?

Bunnie XO's poster is no longer "In Da Club" at Jelly Roll's Nashville bar ... and she's using 50 Cent's voice to joke about not receiving the darn thing.

The podcast host and estranged wife of JR shared a clip where she's still lamenting not getting the massive pin-up of herself after it was removed from Jelly Roll's Goodnight Nashville.

In the clip, she lip-syncs to audio of 50 Cent telling Floyd Mayweather to hate on Nelly instead of him ... before she bursts out laughing. Clearly, she's sending the message that she did nothing wrong -- and doesn't understand why her image was apparently taken to the trash heap.

She wrote on the clip, "When the life size cut out of you get loaded into the back of a dump truck in broad daylight & you weren't even offered it."

Bunnie added in the caption, "Who has it, I want it."

As we told you ... Bunnie was already making it clear she'd be willing to buy the humongous poster in the comments section of our social media post -- wondering exactly how much she'd have to spend to get her hands on it.

As we first reported ... Bunnie and Jelly are going through a high-profile split -- though they've kept it mostly amicable in the public eye.