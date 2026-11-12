Mariska Hargitay's Massive 'Law & Order: SVU' Salary Revealed Ahead of 600th Episode

Mariska Hargitay is making some serious money fighting crime on TV ... with the 'Law & Order: SVU' star reportedly pulling in nearly $850,000 per episode!

According to Variety, Hargitay is raking in the massive paycheck for her role as Captain Olivia Benson on the long-running NBC drama ... where she's been a fixture since the show debuted in 1999.

The eye-popping salary means she's earning roughly $8.5 million for every 10 episodes ... not too shabby for someone who's spent nearly three decades putting fictional bad guys behind bars.

And she's certainly earned her spot at the top. Hargitay became the show's lead following Christopher Meloni's departure in 2011 ... and now serves as both its star and executive producer.

The salary revelation comes as "SVU" celebrates its landmark 600th episode Thursday night ... which also features Meloni returning as Elliot Stabler for a reunion with his former on-screen partner.

Hargitay told Variety the milestone has been emotional ... recalling a celebratory dinner with the cast and crew where creator Dick Wolf toasted the show's historic run.