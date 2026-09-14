Mariska Hargitay Mocks Nicole Kidman's Iconic AMC Promo at the 2026 Emmys

Play video content Video: Mariska Hargitay Pokes Fun At Nicole Kidman’s Famous AMC Ad At Emmys Television Academy/N.A.T.A.S

Mariska Hargitay took a stab at Nicole Kidman's AMC ad as she kicked off hosting the Emmys Monday ... while the iconic actress was sitting right there!

The "Law & Order: SVU" star ripped the recognizable promo word for word, and Nicole was quick to call her out.

When the movie star tried to get Mariska to back off her bit ... the Emmys host said not a chance!

Check out the clip to see the cheeky confrontation go down!