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Mariska Hargitay Mocks Nicole Kidman's Iconic AMC Promo at the 2026 Emmys

Mariska Hargitay Hey, Nicole ... It's TV's Time to Shine!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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THAT'S MY LINE!!!
Video: Mariska Hargitay Pokes Fun At Nicole Kidman’s Famous AMC Ad At Emmys
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Mariska Hargitay took a stab at Nicole Kidman's AMC ad as she kicked off hosting the Emmys Monday ... while the iconic actress was sitting right there!

The "Law & Order: SVU" star ripped the recognizable promo word for word, and Nicole was quick to call her out.

When the movie star tried to get Mariska to back off her bit ... the Emmys host said not a chance!

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Check out the clip to see the cheeky confrontation go down!

TV's biggest night is just getting started ... stay tuned!