Ole Miss Monkey Noise Scandal: Alaina Kunes' Father Receives Voicemail Death Threat, Listen

Play video content Video: Alaina Kunes' Dad Gets Chilling Death Threat Over Ole Miss Scandal

Alaina Kunes and her family have received numerous alleged threats ... including a shocking voicemail from a person claiming to be an Ole Miss student, promising to hang her if she sees her on campus again.

Listen to the voicemail ... which begins with a woman telling Scott Kunes -- Alaina's father -- that she's going to hang his daughter.

Play video content Video: Ole Miss Students Caught on Camera Making Monkey Noises Outside Black Students' Apartment Facebook/Tasha Bolton

She claims to live in Mississippi and attend the university ... so she promises if she sees Alaina on Monday -- presumably meaning the Monday earlier this week -- then she'd take action into her own hands.

The woman says she plans to "take one for the team" ... presumably meaning she's willing to take the consequences if it means taking out Alaina.

Numerous other people have allegedly sent threats in text and email form as well ... saying they are going to hunt the family down and making sexually charged remarks denigrating Alaina.

A spokesperson for Alaina tells TMZ ... “Throughout this week, Alaina and her family have faced intense harassment and threats of violence. At the same time, they are deeply troubled by fake fundraising campaigns circulating online about this incident, as well as the vitriol directed at Jakiyra, Victoria and Kaiyden. Alaina hopes that the hate and hostility will cease and that the Ole Miss community can begin to heal and move forward in unity and peace."

Sources also tell us this voicemail and these messages are just the tip of the iceberg ... claiming there are hundreds more just like these.

As we've reported ... Alaina apologized for making monkey noises and gestures in the controversial video caught on an Ole Miss doorbell camera. She insists she did not know who lived there when she made the noises, and the ladies in the clip previously stated were making animal noises at multiple other abodes that night.