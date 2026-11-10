Ole Miss Roommate Says Students Making Monkey Noises Claimed to Be 'Stimming'

A roommate of the Ole Miss student who released video of fellow students making monkey noises at their ring camera says the girls claimed to be "stimming" during the offensive behavior.

Bethany Joyy re-shared the viral video on Facebook, claiming the girls later apologized ... but also asked if the video was going to be deleted.

She wrote that she could hear the girls making the monkey noises from inside and confronted them when they saw the video from the ring camera.

Bethany wrote ... "Once we saw the footage, we came outside and asked them if they did it, told them it was disrespectful etc."

Play video content Video: Ole Miss Students Caught on Camera Making Monkey Noises Outside Black Students' Apartment Facebook/Tasha Bolton

She continued ... "While we were doing this, the monkey sounds continued. We returned inside. My roommate came into contact with them again and was brushed off."

According to Bethany, it was only after the video was uploaded that the girls apologized, claiming to be "stimming" and making animal noises in other people's ring cameras, too.

She wrote ... "As u can see in the video, there is another ring camera across the hall that remained untouched. After they apologized, one of the first things that was asked was about if the video was going to be deleted or not."

Bethany said this is the first time the girls have exhibited this kind of behavior toward them, adding ... "We have had conversations with them before and none of them were hostile or anything. My friends and I are extremely polite to anyone who comes near our apartment and all of our neighbors can attest to that."

As we previously reported, Alaina Kunes -- one of the girls who made monkey noises -- voluntarily withdrew from Ole Miss after the video went viral.