Ole Miss Student Alaina Kunes Withdraws From School After Viral Doorbell Cam Video

Alaina Kunes -- one of the University of Mississippi students making monkey noises and gestures in the controversial viral video -- has withdrawn from school ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to Kunes tell TMZ she has not been kicked out or suspended from Ole Miss ... she voluntarily withdrew from the school.

Play video content Video: Ole Miss Students Caught on Camera Making Monkey Noises Outside Black Students' Apartment Facebook/Tasha Bolton

We're told she withdrew in response to the harassment she's facing from other students and the local community.

Worth noting ... withdrawing is different than dropping out -- and leaves the door open for Kunes to return to school next semester. It's not clear if she'd even want to do so.

As we reported ... Kunes released a statement apologizing for the incident -- and insisting it wasn't an intentional racial attack, but a silly joke gone horribly wrong.

She says she had no idea people of color lived in the apartment, and she'd never make monkey noises or gestures at people of color on purpose.