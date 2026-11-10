Ole Miss Racist Video: Student Apologizes, Claims She Didn't Know Who Lived There

One of the University of Mississippi students caught in the shocking video making monkey noises at the door of several Black students is apologizing profusely ... and insisting it was an honest mistake

Alaina Kunes -- an 18-year-old freshman at Ole Miss -- released a statement on Tuesday ... starting by apologizing to both the women who she offended and the university community.

Play video content Video: Ole Miss Students Caught on Camera Making Monkey Noises Outside Black Students' Apartment Facebook/Tasha Bolton

She says, "Before the incident on November 6, I never met the women involved and was unaware of their race, however, I recognize my actions were insensitive, inappropriate, and deeply harmful."

Alaina insists she would never intentionally make noises or gestures like she did in the video toward a person of color ... and she says she's personally apologized to them for her actions.

She notes she can never understand the pain she's caused them ... and she says the women she's hurt "deserve to feel seen and understood" -- while adding it's not a reflection of who she's trying to become.

Alaina goes on to say she and her family have received death threats and harassment in the days since the video was released ... and she thanks the authorities for ensuring their safety. She says she plans to fully cooperate with the university's investigation and asks for privacy at this time.

As we reported ... video of the incident went viral -- showing two women making the noises and gestures while a third walked behind the other two and simply glanced at the door.

Our sources say this was supposed to be harmless, silly fun ... claiming the girls were making animal noises at several different doors as they walked by.