David Walliams Breaks Silence On Accusations: ‘I Am Not A Sexual Predator’

David Walliams denied being a sexual predator hours after being unmasked as the celebrity fighting to keep the UK press from running accusations from accusers.

The author said, “Looking back, I realise that at times I behaved thoughtlessly towards other people I had casual sexual relationships with.”

He added, “And whilst a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, abusing that power is something else entirely, and it is something I never did.”

The entertainer was adamant, “I am not a sexual predator.” David also denied breaking the law and said he was “devastated” that some of the women he met decades ago “have now expressed hurt or anger towards me.”

Tuesday morning, The Guardian and ITV News published the stories that David was unsuccessful in attempting to block.

The outlets, which spoke to over 30 sources, published claims from 2 women who said they met David when they were 15. The accusers claimed he groomed them and eventually had sex with them. One said it was a short time after meeting, and the other said it was when she was 17.