Anonymous Celebrity Accused of Sexual Misconduct Set to Find Out if He Can Be Named

The anonymous U.K. celebrity threatening to commit suicide if he's named in sexual misconduct allegations is set to find out Tuesday if he can remain publicly unidentified.

According to The Daily Mail, Justice Matthew Nicklin will present his decision to the High Court in London on Tuesday afternoon ... he's deciding whether or not to block ITN and The Guardian from printing the celeb's name.

As you know, the celebrity is suing the foreign media outlets in an attempt to keep them from naming him in their articles about sexual misconduct allegations against him, which include alleged "inappropriate and exploitative sexual activities with a large number of girls and young women."

The celeb has denied the claims, and his lawyer, Sara Mansoori, previously said in court that naming him in media reports "would have a potentially fatal impact" ... because he's threatening to kill himself if his identity goes public.

Meanwhile, IGN and GNM's lawyer, Gavin Millar, has argued that assessing and protecting the celeb from suicidal ideation is "for professionals and not for a judge."

It will be interesting to see what the judge rules. Stay tuned ...