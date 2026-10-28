Judge to Decide Next Week About UK Celeb's Request to Stay Anonymous Amid Sex Misconduct Claims

Judge to Decide Next Week Whether Media Can ID Him

We will have to wait until next week for a judge in the United Kingdom to decide if the big-time celebrity fighting to keep his identity under wraps amid disturbing sexual misconduct allegations can be named publicly.

According to The Journal, Justice Matthew Nicklin told London's High Court on Wednesday that he'll do "everything [he] can" to make a decision next week.

Nicklin said ... "The court will have to reserve judgment in this case. I appreciate the urgency."

The judge told the parties they "need to be ready" early next week, reminding the court that the reporting restrictions are still in play.

The unnamed celeb is suing ITN and The Guardian in an attempt to keep them from publishing sexual misconduct allegations against him.

He's been accused of "inappropriate and exploitative sexual activities with a large number of girls and young women."

The celeb has denied the claims, and his lawyer, Sara Mansoori KC, said in court that naming him in new reports "would have a potentially fatal impact." His lawyers warn he could take his own life if the claims are made public.

Mansoori said ... "The only reason they would not be fatal is because the claimant would be locked up and prevented from his desire to end his life."

She says he's previously attempted suicide twice, been hospitalized for months, been placed in an involuntary detention and been seen by more than 10 doctors over this matter.

IGN and GNM's lawyer, Gavin Millar KC, argues that the case would risk "dragging judges into assessing the causes of suicidal ideation, which are for professionals and not for a judge."

He went on to say that publishing the stories would be "a valuable contribution to a debate of public importance" and draw attention to men using power to commit misconduct against women.