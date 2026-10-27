Anonymous Celebrity May Die by Suicide if Sex Misconduct Claims Go Public, Lawyers Say

A big-time celebrity is fighting to keep his identity under wraps amid disturbing sexual misconduct allegations ... with his lawyers warning he could take his own life if the claims are made public.

The unnamed star is asking a London court to block two major news outlets from identifying him and reporting allegations that he used his fame to pursue sexual relationships with numerous girls and young women over the years, according to the BBC.

During a hearing Tuesday, the man's legal team argued the potential fallout from the allegations could be devastating ... saying publication would "highly likely lead him to commit suicide."

His attorneys insist the concern isn't an admission of wrongdoing ... but rather his fear of being subjected to a "trial by media."

The celebrity denies abusing his fame and influence to contact young women and teenagers in an attempt to have sex with them.

But ITN and The Guardian aren't backing down ... their lawyers argue the suicide risk could be reduced with treatment and that the allegations are too important to keep out of the public eye.

The judge, Mr. Justice Nicklin, acknowledged the seriousness of the case ... calling it "difficult and important" while stressing the court must weigh the evidence fairly.

The two-day trial is taking place at London's High Court ... and the judge has urged the public and media not to speculate about the celebrity's identity.