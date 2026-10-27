Neil Young Sues Donald Trump For Allegedly Using 'Rockin’ in the Free World' at Rallies

Neil Young is suing in the free world... taking President Donald Trump's political action committee to court after claiming it improperly used one of his tracks at a rally.

The singer-songwriter filed the copyright infringement suit against Trump 47 Committee ... claiming his song "Rockin' in the Free World" was played at the prez's Youngstown, Ohio, rally on October 12 without his permission.

While he specifically cites the Oct. 12 rally, Young claims Trump and his team have used the song "numerous times at other rallies designed to encourage Republican votes in the upcoming mid-term elections."

Young also adds "Rockin' in the Free World" is all about how freedom in the United States isn't shared by all and insists the anthem's overall message is "the opposite of everything that Donald J. Trump stands for."

Worth noting ... Young previously sued a different organization in 2020 for the president -- Donald J. Trump for President Inc. -- over its use of this song.

Young claims he came to a settlement with Donald J. Trump for President Inc. ... and says his team knew the song was off-limits after the two sides settled.

He wants a judge to stop President Trump from using the song ... and he's asking for $10 million in damages as well.