Florida Mom Arrested For Allegedly Leaving Her 4 Kids Home Alone While on Work Trip

A mother of 4 in Florida allegedly left her children home alone so she could travel to Nevada for business ... and while she was gone, police say one of her kids got seriously injured ... and the mom's paying a BIG price.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested the mother, Irene Miller, on four counts of child neglect without great bodily harm ... and on Friday she was booked in the Orange County Jail.

The sheriff's office released bodycam footage showing deputies escorting Miller off a plane and then placing her in handcuffs, before walking her to a police vehicle at an airport.

They also issued a press release detailing Miller's alleged offenses, saying deputies received a 911 call last Wednesday night from a juvenile who reported that a dumbbell had dropped on the head of her 9-year-old brother. Cops say deputies raced to the home, finding the injured 9-year-old along with Miller's three other children, ages 11, 12, and 14.

Police say the children were all alone without any parental supervision, so deputies quickly got in touch with Miller.

She allegedly told deputies that she flew to Las Vegas for work on October 18 with a return flight on October 23. She also claimed she paid a babysitter to look after the kids in the mornings and prepare them for school and check on them after school.